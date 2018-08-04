NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.50 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded up $0.32, reaching $95.92, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . 7,012,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,868. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

