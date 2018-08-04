NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,506,850. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $482.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

