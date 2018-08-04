Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $15.16.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.