NuVasive (NUVA) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 821,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.05 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NuVasive by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NuVasive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in NuVasive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

