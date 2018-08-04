Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97-1.02 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.66-3.81 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises traded up $8.63, reaching $84.55, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,830. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $920,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $271,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,440. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

