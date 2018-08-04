NS Partners Ltd Buys 42,995 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,434,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,253,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,112,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,573,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 401,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

