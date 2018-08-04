NS Partners Ltd Buys 13,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 35.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,156,000 after purchasing an additional 531,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 26.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,017 shares of company stock worth $602,071. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

