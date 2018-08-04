NOW (DNOW) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NOW in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,574. NOW has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 117.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 727,326 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 57.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 863,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 313,593 shares during the period.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.