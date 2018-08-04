Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) CFO Sells $432,600.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.25. 704,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,651. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $264.35 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.78.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

