Northcoast Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

Zimmer Biomet opened at $125.91 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $179,652,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $55,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,511,000 after buying an additional 450,979 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,194,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,144,000 after buying an additional 390,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,149,000 after buying an additional 268,068 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.