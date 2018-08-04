Nord/LB Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.62 ($196.02).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €182.80 ($215.06) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a 12-month high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.