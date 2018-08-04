Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on NMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nomura from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of Nomura opened at $4.67 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.68. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.