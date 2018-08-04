Noble Energy (NBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NBL traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. 16,035,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock valued at $136,528,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NBL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.