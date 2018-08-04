Nobilis Health (HLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of Nobilis Health opened at $0.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

