Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries opened at $40.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.