Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $637,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Stock

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $23,664,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

