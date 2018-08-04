Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Spire Inc (SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of Spire opened at $71.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.