Nielsen (NLSN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported weak second-quarter results owing to weakness in the U.S. Buy segment and unimpressive performance by the emerging markets. Also, mounting competition in the digital space impacted results. However, improving performance in the Watch segment and benefits from Gracenote acquisition are positives for the company’s market share. Moreover, the company’s Connected Partner Program bodes well for improving clientele. Also, regular dividend payment and share repurchase reflect Nielsen’s financial strength and commitment to return value to shareholders. However, continued investments in technology and infrastructure could weigh on margins and profitability, going forward. In the past 12 months, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a $30.76 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of Nielsen traded down $0.58, hitting $21.99, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 6,791,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,212. Nielsen has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 95.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

