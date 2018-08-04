Nice (NICE) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nice earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6087837058899 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Nice opened at $111.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Nice has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

