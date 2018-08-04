Nexty (NTY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Nexty has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $33.63 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00377398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00197287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,710,813,777 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/@nextyio . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

