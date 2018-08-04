NEXT plc (NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,719.40 ($62.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Citigroup lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. AlphaValue raised NEXT to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,360 ($44.15) to GBX 4,600 ($60.44) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,850 ($63.72) to GBX 4,900 ($64.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($65.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 5,662 ($74.39) on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($70.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

