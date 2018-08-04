Newmark Group (NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $466.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.50 million.

NMRK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 100,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

