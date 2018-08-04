New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,006 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kimberly Clark worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $116.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

