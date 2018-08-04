New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $45,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $3,551,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $1,938,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $35,468,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

