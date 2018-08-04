New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,519 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 39,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $40,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $57.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

