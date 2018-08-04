New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 928,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $125,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.69 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.