New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.98 Million Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,859,000 after purchasing an additional 528,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,585 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Allstate by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 377,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 316,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Allstate opened at $98.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.