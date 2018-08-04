New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

New Media Investment Group traded up $0.15, hitting $16.45, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 720,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,238. New Media Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.