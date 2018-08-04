New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) announced a dividend on Friday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Century AIM VCT traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00), hitting GBX 0.73 ($0.01), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. New Century AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

In other news, insider Michael David Barnard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,035.08).

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

