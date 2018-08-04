Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,799. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,335 shares of company stock valued at $17,689,298 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

