Netlist (NLST) vs. ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX) Financial Analysis

Netlist (NASDAQ: NLST) and ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Netlist does not pay a dividend. ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Netlist and ASE INDL HLDG C/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -41.16% N/A -76.28% ASE INDL HLDG C/S 8.50% 12.63% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and ASE INDL HLDG C/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASE INDL HLDG C/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netlist presently has a consensus price target of $1.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1,554.55%. Given Netlist’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than ASE INDL HLDG C/S.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and ASE INDL HLDG C/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $38.32 million 0.29 -$13.42 million ($0.20) -0.55 ASE INDL HLDG C/S $9.55 billion 1.08 $826.48 million $0.34 14.71

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE INDL HLDG C/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASE INDL HLDG C/S beats Netlist on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ASE INDL HLDG C/S Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

