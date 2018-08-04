NetGear (NTGR) Given a $65.00 Price Target by BWS Financial Analysts

BWS Financial set a $65.00 target price on NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 817,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,533. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.99. NetGear has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $847,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $63,353.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,600. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

