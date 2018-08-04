Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,420 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $466,881.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420 shares in the company, valued at $138,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total value of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,447 shares of company stock worth $159,011,702 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $343.09 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 274.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

