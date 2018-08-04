Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neos Therapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NEOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

