Natus Medical (BABY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Natus Medical traded down $0.60, hitting $36.40, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 123,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $310,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,436.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,444. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

