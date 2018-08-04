Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.15, hitting $22.15, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,851. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

