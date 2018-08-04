Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,851. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 201.36 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $29.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 232,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 92,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.