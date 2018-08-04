NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NationalResearchCorp . earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1233103351299 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NationalResearchCorp . opened at $37.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. NationalResearchCorp . has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Get NationalResearchCorp . alerts:

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $293,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $1,824,447 over the last quarter.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NationalResearchCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NationalResearchCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.