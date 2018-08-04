National Western Life Group (NWLI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.52

News coverage about National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) has been trending very positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Western Life Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.52 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2808173343668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

National Western Life Group traded down $1.17, reaching $326.63, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.26. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $368.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 14.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWLI. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other National Western Life Group news, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $52,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Moody sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.50, for a total value of $64,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580 shares of company stock valued at $179,608. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

