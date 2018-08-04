National Storage (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect National Storage to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Storage stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. National Storage has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on National Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

