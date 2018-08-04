National Fuel Gas (NFG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Fuel Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.1531715060279 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern's scoring:

Shares of National Fuel Gas opened at $53.11 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 24.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

