National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (SAP) Price Target to C$46.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Desjardins downgraded Saputo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on Saputo and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.71.

Shares of Saputo opened at C$43.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Saputo has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%.

In other Saputo news, Director Paul Corney sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.51, for a total transaction of C$95,722.00. Also, insider Louise St-Jean sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.52, for a total value of C$56,576.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,574 shares of company stock worth $846,198.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

