NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH (NAKD) Given News Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH (NASDAQ:NAKD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.845512883491 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH traded down $0.40, hitting $4.16, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 137,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,122. NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.65.

NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Inc designs, manufactures, and sells men's and women's underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants and shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAKED BRAND Grp/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.