Myokardia (MYOK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,816. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 3.50. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 235.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,705.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $726,840. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

