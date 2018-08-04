Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $675,000 Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.09% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 43.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 81,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Unitil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.40 million. analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

UTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unitil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

