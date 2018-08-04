Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Continental were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 9,454.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAL opened at $81.34 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

