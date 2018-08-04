Multi-Color (LABL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Multi-Color is one of the largest producers of printed labels for branded consumer products in the United States. Labels printed by the Company appear principally on mass-marketed products for which label appearance is a significant element of product marketing and merchandising. Multi-Color produces labels for a variety of consumer products including liquid detergents, fabric softeners, food products, liquid cleaners, anti-freeze and chewing gum. “

LABL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

LABL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 73,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.81. Multi-Color has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.99 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. analysts forecast that Multi-Color will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the 1st quarter worth about $17,830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 210,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the 1st quarter worth about $9,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,021,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 322,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

