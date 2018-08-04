MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novocure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 57,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,806,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,576.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $43,447.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,567 shares of company stock valued at $30,253,534. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Novocure Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.