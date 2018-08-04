MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,652 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison opened at $79.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

