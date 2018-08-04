MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Integer by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 204,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 243,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer opened at $70.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other Integer news, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $74,156.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,581.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $541,288.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,881 shares of company stock worth $1,914,336 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.